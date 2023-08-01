The Winona Farmers Market is having a 50th anniversary party and is inviting the community to come celebrate with us. On Saturday, August 12, we’ll have some extra special events happening during our regular outdoor market. Vendors start selling at 7:30 a.m. that morning, and special events will kick off at 10 a.m. Inga Witscher from WPT’s “Around the Farm Table” will be doing a cooking demo from 10-10:30 a.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair. Starting at 10:55 a.m., there will be a corn-husking competition, followed by live music from Bell House Band who will lead the crowd in a sing-along. Drawings for farmers market giveaways will be going on throughout the event, with a drawing every half hour. We hope you can join us.
