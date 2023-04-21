The Winona Farmers Market would like to announce the start of our outdoor market season for 2023. Opening day is Saturday, May 6. Located at Second and Main streets downtown, the market runs every Saturday morning from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. through October. The Winona Farmers Market is committed to fostering a healthy community by providing direct access to local food producers, supporting regional growers and farmers, building a sustainable food economy, and promoting wellness and nutrition through education. All our members grow or produce their products within 75 miles of Winona. We are proud to offer a fun and vibrant venue to connect the community to local food. We are celebrating our 50th year in 2023. Special events will be hosted throughout the season. We hope you’ll join us. 