Winona Farmers Market

The Winona Farmers Market would like to announce the start of its outdoor market season for 2022. Opening day is Saturday, May 7. Located at Second and Main streets downtown, the market runs every Saturday morning 7:30 a.m. to noon. The Winona Farmers Market provides a venue for consumers to purchase high quality, fresh and locally grown produce and products. We encourage products that promote healthy lifestyles and sustainable, local agriculture. Early spring selection at the market includes bedding plants, perennials, honey and bee products, maple syrup, baked goods, spring vegetables, canned goods, meat, eggs, artisan vendors and more.