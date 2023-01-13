The Winona Farmers Market is celebrating 50 years as a much-loved establishment in the community. As part of their year-long celebrations, they are inviting community members to come break bread at their Soup Cook-off. On February 4, at the regular indoor market (East End Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro Street), the Winona Farmers Market board and volunteers will be running a soup fundraiser. The regular winter market starts at 9 a.m., and the Soup Cook-off will begin at 10 a.m. Meal tickets are $10 and include a bowl of homemade soup, a slice of fresh-baked bread, and your choice of coffee or locally grown and pressed apple cider. Attendees can choose to dine in or take their order to go. All proceeds from the event go directly to the market and are used as part of their general operating fund. The Winona Farmers Market strives to keep stall fees affordable for area growers and producers and provide a vibrant market to the community. Tickets available at the event, and there will be a variety of soups to choose from. 