The Winona Farmers Market is celebrating 50 years as a much-loved establishment in the community. As part of their year-long celebrations, they are inviting community members to come break bread at their Soup Cook-off. On February 4, at the regular indoor market (East End Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro Street), the Winona Farmers Market board and volunteers will be running a soup fundraiser. The regular winter market starts at 9 a.m., and the Soup Cook-off will begin at 10 a.m. Meal tickets are $10 and include a bowl of homemade soup, a slice of fresh-baked bread, and your choice of coffee or locally grown and pressed apple cider. Attendees can choose to dine in or take their order to go. All proceeds from the event go directly to the market and are used as part of their general operating fund. The Winona Farmers Market strives to keep stall fees affordable for area growers and producers and provide a vibrant market to the community. Tickets available at the event, and there will be a variety of soups to choose from.
Latest News
- Vote Tuesday on new police-fire study; current LEC not included
- Lourdes Hall still in limbo
- How COVID aid helped G-E-T, Arcadia schools
- Winona Farmers Market’s Soup Cook-Off Feb. 4
- Sublett named 2022 Latsch Award winner
- Winona Volunteer Services celebrates volunteer excellence
- Winona HRC sponsors ‘Juneteenth’ essay contest
- Local water quality resources available for rural residents
Most Popular
Articles
- WSU buys properties at site of future dorm for $2.2M
- WPD arrest man for alleged sexual assault
- Police blotter
- Alsum, Donald “Don” J.
- Police blotter
- Kennebeck, Beverly J.
- Winona approves new seniority pay system
- WinCraft plans major expansion with city’s help
- County approves feedlot expansions
- Young Reporters: Types of civilizations
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.