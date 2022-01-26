The Winona Farmers Market will be hosting a silent auction fundraiser on Saturday, February 5. The event takes place at the indoor market at the East End Rec, located at 210 Zumbro Street in Winona. Bidding will go from 9-11 a.m., and you do not need to be present at the end of the auction to claim your items. The items included in this year’s auction come from local businesses, organizations, and community members. All proceeds go directly to the Winona Farmers Market to help support their mission and cover operating costs. To view the items in the auction visit the market’s social media pages on Facebook or Instagram.
