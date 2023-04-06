Four Winona farmers earned first-place awards in the National Corn Yield Contest. They and other farmers from across the country proved once again that they are resilient, innovative, and competitive. By adapting practices, adopting new technology, and doing more with less, America’s corn farmers made great contributions in helping to feed and fuel a growing world.
It is this innovative spirit that the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) tips its hat to every year as we honor farmers from across the country for their efforts and exceptional results in the National Corn Yield Contest. Through their efforts, NCGA members contributed valuable data that will help all growers overcome incredible obstacles as they continue to drive efficient and sustainable agricultural production. NCGA believes every corn farmer is a champion, and we are proud of the dedicated families and individuals who make up our rural communities. We thank them for the work they do on and off the field that contributes to our winning team.
Deanna Sobeck, of Winona, placed first in the state in the H:Strip-Till, Minimum-Till, Mulch-Till, Ridge-Till Irrigated Class with a yield of 277.9 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was DeKalb DKC59-82RIB.
Jenna Sobeck, of Winona, placed first in the state in the B:Conventional Non-Irrigated Class with a yield of 302.9 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was DeKalb DKC63-91RIB.
Chris Sobeck, of Winona, placed first in the state in the D:No-Till Non-Irrigated Class with a yield of 293.8 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was DeKalb DKC60-80RIB.
Janneke Sobeck, of Winona, placed first in the state in the G:No-Till Irrigated Class with a yield of 293 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was DeKalb DKC63-91RIB.
Gary Sobeck, of Winona, also placed third in the state in the F:Strip-Till, Minimum-Till, Mulch-Till, Ridge-Till Class Non-Irrigated Class with a yield of 284.5 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was DeKalb DKC60-80RIB.
The Sobecks were among the 538 state winners nationwide. The 2022 contest participation included 6,337 entries from 46 states. Of the state winners, 27 growers – three from each of nine classes – were named national winners, representing 12 states.
The average yield among national winners was more than 340.7 bushels per acre, more than double the projected 2022 U.S. average of 172 bushels per acre. While there is no overall contest winner, yields from first, second, and third place farmers’ overall production categories topped 262.7 bushels per acre.
“Year after year, farmer participants contribute to building a better crop for tomorrow. By exploring adaption, innovation, and the tools new technologies offer, farmers sharpen their game and set new standards for the industry,” said Tom Hagg, a Minnesota farmer and current president of the National Corn Growers Association. “One thing I know about corn farmers is how much they love to push themselves to be their best. The 2022 NCYC winners’ class is no exception, this group grew corn like champions.”
For a complete list of winners and for more information about NCYC, visit the NCGA website at www.ncga.com.
