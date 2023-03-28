WCCG corn yield awards 2023

Submitted photo

 

Pictured from left are Gary Sobeck, Dave Heublein, Ryan Steele, Garrett Wardell, and Glenn Groth.

Promoting Modern Agriculture held its 11th annual event on Tuesday, March 21, at Signatures in Winona. Winona County Corn Growers gave awards to top corn yields for 2022. High yield went to Sobeck Farms with a yield of 302.95 with Dekalb. Second place was Dave Heublein with a yield of 265.48 with Dekalb. Third place went to Matt Bollinger with a yield of 257.45 also with Dekalb. Fourth place was Garrett Wardell with a yield of 256.23 with Dairyland. Fifth place was Glenn Groth with a yield of 247.26 with LG seeds. Plot chair is Ryan Steele.