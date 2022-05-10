The Winona Friendship Center is open for business. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs, at least 24 hours in advance. Please call 507-454-5212.
Teleconferences
Teleconferences are held Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Upcoming presentations include:
- May 17 – “Invasion of the Body Snatchers: The Plot to Steal Lincoln’s Body”
- May 24 – Virtual Tour with National Air and Space Museum (VA)
- June 7 – James A. Garfield National Historic Site
Bike Club
The Bike Club meets Mondays, May 16 through August 29, at 9:30 a.m.
Weekly rides are at a variety of locations. Monday, May 16, meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Jaycee Pavilion for the first ride of the season. Stop at the Friendship Center before May 16 to complete paperwork and pick up the schedule.
Summer Walking Group
This group meets Wednesdays, May 18 through August 10, at 8:30 a.m.
Join Lucia on a walk around Lake Winona. Meet at Lake Lodge to begin your walk around the Big Lake. Please call the center to register.
Friendship Fish N’ Float:
Call the center to register for a seat on the pontoon on a fishing and floating excursion from 4:30-6 p.m. on the fourth Wednesdays of the month this summer: May 25, June 22, July 27, and August 24. Meet at the Winona Marina. Free for members.
Defensive Driving
An eight-hour initial course is offered on June 22 and June 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both dates
Call the center to register and pay. The price is $24 for members or $36 for non-members.
