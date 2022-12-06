Teleconferences
Held Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Call to register at 507-454-5212.
Dec 13 – The National Archives – “Rightfully Hers”
Dec 20 – Virtual Tour of St. Paul’s Church National Historic Site, Mt. Vernon, N.Y.
Activity council annual meeting and holiday party
These events will take place on Wednesday, December 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost for members is $11. Please RSVP by December 6; call the Center at 507-454-5212. The schedule for the meeting and party is as follows:
11:30 a.m. – Chicken dinner
12 p.m. – Activity council meeting
12:45 p.m. – Entertainment
1 p.m. – Ugly sweater contest with prizes
Tuesday morning talks
On December 13 at 10 a.m., the center welcomes Frozen River Film Festival Managing Director Eileen Moeller. Bring your questions, and open your minds to learn of all the great things Winona has to offer. Coffee and treats will be provided.
Dementia friend session
On Tuesday, December 13, at 11:30 a.m., here’s your chance to become one. Learn how to effectively communicate and support people living with dementia. Please support our efforts in Winona by becoming a dementia-friendly community.
Medicare savings program (and extra help with Medicare Part D)
Am I eligible to get my Medicare Part B premium of $170.10 paid for? On December 13 at 2:30 p.m., meet with the senior advocates for a short presentation on these two cost-saving programs. Both cost-saving programs have income and asset limits, which will be discussed.
Monthly movie
The monthly movie will be screened on Wednesday, December 21, at 1 p.m.
Stop in, or call to register at 507-454-5212 and to find out what will be showing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.