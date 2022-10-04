Teleconferences

Teleconferences are held Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Call to register at 507-454-5212

October 11 – Eleanor Roosevelt, Tireless Advocate for Change

October 18 – Frederick Douglas National Historic Site, D.C.

October 25 – The Tabors: An Epic Tale of the West

 

Tuesday Morning Talks

The next Tuesday Morning Talk will be held October 11 at 10 a.m. with Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center. These events are a time to speak with community organizations to understand their business and how things operate. Bring your questions. Coffee and treats provided.