Friendship Fish N’ Float
Join the Friendship Center aboard the Friendship Fish N’ Float boat trips on Wednesday, September 28, from 4:30-6 p.m., and Thursday, September 29, from 4:30-6:00 p.m. Please call the center at 454-5212 to reserve your spot on this scenic ride. This event is free for members.
Defensive Driving Class
A four-hour refresher course will be offered on Wednesday, October 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
This class is for those who have already taken the eight-hour initial class. Must pre-register and pay by September 26.
Teleconferences
All teleconferences are on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Call to register at 454-5212.
Sept. 27 – Casa Grande Ruins National Monument
Oct. 4 – Powerful Partnerships: Civil War Era Couples – Zoom only
Oct. 11 – Eleanor Roosevelt: Tireless Advocate for Change
