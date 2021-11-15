Winona Friendship Center programming
The Friendship Center is open for business. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs, at least 24 hours in advance. Please call 507-454-5212. Health & Wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed.
Every weekday:
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – AWC open by appointment
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75 – open for play all day
Monday:
7-8 a.m. — AWC Workouts – membership – virtual only
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members
11:30 a.m. — 12:15 p.m. - Chair Yoga- $3.50 – virtual and in-person
1:30-2:30 p.m. – Brain Fitness – free to members – virtual and in-person
1:15-2:15 p.m. – Driftless Ukes – free – in-person
Tuesday:
8-8:40 a.m. — Strength & Balance - $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi - $3 – virtual and in-person
10-11 a.m. – Reminisce – free to members – virtual only
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Nia - $3.50
12:30 3 p.m. – 500 cards – free to members - $2 for non-members
1-2 p.m. – Teleconference – free to members – please pre-register - hybrid
2 p.m. – Mahjong – free – please register
Wednesday:
7-8 a.m. — AWC Workouts – membership – virtual only
8-8:45 a.m. — Yoga Mat - $3.50 – virtual and in-person
8-8:45 a.m. – Zumba Gold - $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9-10 a.m. – Generations Connect – Zoom only - WSHS
9:30-10:30 a.m. – Tai Chi - $3 – virtual and in-person
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: – Open Game Tables – free to members
12:30-3:30 p.m. – Woodcarving group
2:30-3:30 p.m. - Memory Café- free – hybrid
Thursday:
8-8:45 a.m. - Movin’ & Groovin’ - $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. - Tai Chi - $3 – virtual and in-person
10:45-11:30 a.m. - Chair Yoga - $3.50 – virtual and in-person
12:30-3 p.m. – 15 cards – free to members
3-3:45 p.m. – Nia Moving to Heal - $3.50
4-5 p.m. – Nia - $3.50
Friday:
7-8 a.m. — AWC Workouts – membership – virtual only
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi - $3.00 – virtual and in-person
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members
12:30-3:30 p.m. – Texas Hold’em Poker – free to members
Annual meeting and holiday party
The Activity Council annual meeting and holiday party is on Wednesday, December 8, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission is $9 for members; please register. There will be a chicken dinner at 11:30 a.m., the annual meeting at noon, a skit by staff at 12:45 p.m., and an ugly sweater contest with prizes at 1 p.m.
Teleconferences
All teleconferences are held at 1 p.m. The event format is hybrid; please call to register.
Nov. 23 – Herbert Clark Hoover Presidential Library & Museum
Dec. 7 – National Museum of Toys and Miniatures
Dec. 9 – New River Gorge National Park
Dec. 14 – Clinton Presidential Library and Museum
Dec. 16 – FDR Presidential Library and Museum – Christmas at the White House
Forget Me Notes Chorus
A real choral experience for people who love to sing! Join for weekly choral instruction as well as socialization and refreshments every Monday, starting November 15 at 2:30 p.m.
Memory Café
Join us for a stigma free one-hour program every Wednesday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. It’s a time to socialize and engage with others, exchange experiences, support one another and learn something new. We explore new topics every week!.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.