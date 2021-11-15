 

Winona Friendship Center programming

 

The Friendship Center is open for business. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs, at least 24 hours in advance. Please call 507-454-5212. Health & Wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed. 

 

Every weekday:

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – AWC open by appointment

7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75 – open for play all day

Monday:

7-8 a.m. — AWC Workouts – membership – virtual only

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members

11:30 a.m. — 12:15 p.m. - Chair Yoga- $3.50 – virtual and in-person 

1:30-2:30 p.m. – Brain Fitness – free to members – virtual and in-person

1:15-2:15 p.m. – Driftless Ukes – free – in-person

Tuesday:

8-8:40 a.m. — Strength & Balance - $3.50 – virtual and in-person

9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi - $3 – virtual and in-person

10-11 a.m. – Reminisce – free to members – virtual only

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Nia - $3.50

12:30 3 p.m. – 500 cards – free to members - $2 for non-members

1-2 p.m. – Teleconference – free to members – please pre-register - hybrid

2 p.m. – Mahjong – free – please register

Wednesday:

7-8 a.m. — AWC Workouts – membership – virtual only

8-8:45 a.m. — Yoga Mat - $3.50 – virtual and in-person

8-8:45 a.m. – Zumba Gold - $3.50 – virtual and in-person 

9-10 a.m. – Generations Connect – Zoom only - WSHS

9:30-10:30 a.m. – Tai Chi - $3 – virtual and in-person

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: – Open Game Tables – free to members

12:30-3:30 p.m. – Woodcarving group

2:30-3:30 p.m. - Memory Café- free – hybrid

Thursday:

8-8:45 a.m. - Movin’ & Groovin’ - $3.50 – virtual and in-person

9:30-10:30 a.m. - Tai Chi - $3 – virtual and in-person 

10:45-11:30 a.m. - Chair Yoga - $3.50 – virtual and in-person

12:30-3 p.m. – 15 cards – free to members

3-3:45 p.m. – Nia Moving to Heal - $3.50

4-5 p.m. – Nia - $3.50

Friday:

7-8 a.m. — AWC Workouts – membership – virtual only

9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi - $3.00 – virtual and in-person

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members

12:30-3:30 p.m. – Texas Hold’em Poker – free to members

 

Annual meeting and holiday party

The Activity Council annual meeting and holiday party is on Wednesday, December 8, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission is $9 for members; please register. There will be a chicken dinner at 11:30 a.m., the annual meeting at noon, a skit by staff at 12:45 p.m., and an ugly sweater contest with prizes at 1 p.m.

 

Teleconferences

All teleconferences are held at 1 p.m. The event format is hybrid; please call to register.

Nov. 23 – Herbert Clark Hoover Presidential Library & Museum

Dec. 7 – National Museum of Toys and Miniatures

Dec. 9 – New River Gorge National Park

Dec. 14 – Clinton Presidential Library and Museum

Dec. 16 – FDR Presidential Library and Museum – Christmas at the White House

 

Forget Me Notes Chorus

A real choral experience for people who love to sing! Join for weekly choral instruction as well as socialization and refreshments every Monday, starting November 15 at 2:30 p.m.

 

Memory Café 

Join us for a stigma free one-hour program every Wednesday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. It’s a time to socialize and engage with others, exchange experiences, support one another and learn something new. We explore new topics every week!.