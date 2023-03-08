The Friendship Center’s open hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs; call 507-454-5212 at least 24 hours in advance. Health and Wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed.
Every weekday:
7-4 – AWC open by appointment
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75 – open for play all day
Monday:
9:15-9:55 a.m. – Nia Moving to Heal — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
10:15-11:15 a.m. – Nia — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Chair Yoga — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
11:30 a.m. – Pool Tournament — $.75 for members
12:30-3 p.m. – Canasta – free to members, $2 for nonmembers
1-3 p.m. – Bridge cards
1:15-2:15 p.m. – Driftless Ukes – free – in-person
2:30-3:30 p.m. – Forget Me Notes Chorus
Tuesday:
8-8:40 a.m. — Strength and Balance — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi - $3 – in-person
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Nia - $3.50
12-1 p.m. – Book Club – fourth Tuesday each month – virtual and in-person
12:30-3 p.m. – 500 cards – free to members — $2 for nonmembers
1-2 p.m. – Teleconference – free to members – please pre-register — hybrid
1-2:30 p.m. – Genealogy Club – first Tuesday each month – in-person
2 p.m. – Mahjong – free – please register
Wednesday:
8-8:45 a.m. — Yoga Mat — $3.50 – in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. – Tai Chi — $3 – virtual and in-person
12:30-3:30 p.m. – Woodcarving group
2:30-3:30 p.m. — Memory Café — free – hybrid – first Wednesday of month SPARK! @ MMAM
Thursday:
8-8:45 a.m. — Movin’ & Groovin’ — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – in-person
10:45-11:30 a.m. — Chair Yoga — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
12:30-3 p.m. – 15 cards – free to members
1-3 p.m. – Bridge cards
4-5 p.m. – Nia — $3.50 — virtual and in-person
Friday:
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – in-person
12:30-3:30 p.m. – Texas Hold’em Poker – free to members
1-3:30 p.m. – Dominoes – free to members
1:30-2:30 p.m. — Reminisce — free to members from January 27 through April 28
Reminisce
Held every Friday at 1:30 pm. Everyone has a story. Connect, communicate, and reduce stress through reminiscing in-person. Each week participate in activities that engage the five senses and discuss a new topic.
Dementia Friends information sessions
Here’s your chance to become one. Learn how to effectively communicate and support people living with dementia. Please support our efforts to help Winona become a dementia-friendly community. These sessions are free to the community, and registration is not necessary.
Friday, March 24, from 12-1 p.m.
Friday, April 21, from 12-1 p.m.
Teleconferences
Held Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Call to register at 507-454-5212 – Zoom or in-person
March 14 — “Whiskeytown Rocks!” National Recreation Area
March 21 — Abraham Lincoln Home National Historic Site
March 28 — Zion National Park
Tuesday talks
A time to speak with community organizations to understand their business and how things operate. Bring your questions, and open your minds to learn of all the great things Winona has to offer. Coffee and treats provided. This event is free.
March 28 from 3-4 p.m. — Winona Public Library will be here to talk about how the Library operates.
Bridges Health Clinic
On Thursdays between January 26 and April 20, Bridges Health Clinic will run a foot and nail clinic, $5 for members and $7.50 for nonmembers. A health check-in or massage is also free by appointment. All Bridges Health Clinic appointments held at Sobieski Lodge, 965 East Seventh Street. Call 507-454-5212 to book your appointment.
Bus trip
From September 24-30, 2023, this trip will visit Garden of the Gods, the Royal Gorge, and Colorado Springs. The cost for double occupancy is $989 and for single occupancy is $1,349. Seventy-five dollars is due upon registration, and final payment is due by July 7. For more information, call 507-454-5212.
