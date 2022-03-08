The Friendship Center is open for business. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs, at least 24 hours in advance. Please call 507-454-5212.
Accreditation celebration and refire party
Join the Winona Friendship Center in celebrating our third successful national accreditation status on Friday, March 25, from 1-3 p.m. This celebration will also include a farewell to Director, Malia Fox, as she officially joins the membership. This “not to-be missed” event is free; registration is required.
South Asian spring rolls
Join Hy-Vee sushi chef Bona for a hands-on class learning to make spring rolls on Monday, March 21, from 1-2:30 p.m. All materials, supplies, and ingredients provided. Bring a container to take home your creations. Cost is $35.50 for members, $53.25 for non-members. Space is limited so please call to pre-register and pay.
Bridges Health Clinic
Thursday through April 14, Bridges Health Clinic will offer:
- One-hour foot and nail appointments: $5 for members, $7.50 non-members.
- Health check-in appointments: free neck and shoulder massage, health assessments, blood pressure checks and much more.
- Free Hand massages and fingernail trims.
Please pre-register for your appointment time.
Teleconferences
Mar. 15 at 1 p.m. – Dunes National Park: Bird Easy Museum
Mar. 22 at 1 p.m. – Adam’s National Historic Park: America’s First Father & Son Presidents
Dementia Friendly Week
These events are open to the community. Please call to pre-register.
On Monday, April 4, there will be Virtual Dementia Experience from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call to register your time slot. From 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., the center will host a conversation about long-term care and dementia. At 3-3:30 p.m. there will be a performance by our Forget Me Notes Chorus.
On Tuesday, April 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. there will be a lunch and learn with Doug McGill.
On Wednesday, April 6, at 2 p.m. there will be a community book discussion on “When Your Parent Becomes Your Child” by Ken Abraham.
On Thursday, April 7, from 1-2 p.m. there will be an informational session on how to become a Dementia Friend. From 6:30-8 p.m. there will be a movie and discussion on “A Timeless Love.” Doors open at 6 p.m.
On Friday, April 8, from 1-2:30 p.m. there will be a movie and discussion on “A Timeless Love.” Doors open at 12:30 p.m.
