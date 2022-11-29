The Friendship Center’s open hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs; call 454-5212 at least 24 hours in advance. Health and Wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed.
Every weekday:
7-4 – AWC open by appointment
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75 – open for play all day
Monday:
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members
11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Chair Yoga — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
11:30 a.m. – Pool Tournament — $.75 for members
12:30-3 p.m. – Canasta – free to members, $2 for nonmembers
1-3 p.m. – Bridge cards
1:15-2:15 p.m. – Driftless Ukes – free – in-person
2:30-3:30 p.m. – Forget Me Notes Chorus
Tuesday:
8-8:40 a.m. — Strength and Balance — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi - $3 – in-person
10-11 a.m. – Reminisce – in-person
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Genealogy walk-in session – third Tuesday each month
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Nia - $3.50
12:30-3 p.m. – 500 cards – free to members — $2 for nonmembers
1-2 p.m. – Teleconference – free to members – please pre-register — hybrid
1-2:30 p.m. – Genealogy Club – first Tuesday each month – in-person
2 p.m. – Mahjong – free – please register
Wednesday:
8-8:45 a.m. — Yoga Mat — $3.50 – in-person
8-8:45 a.m. – Zumba Gold — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. – Tai Chi — $3 – virtual and in-person
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members
12:30-3:30 p.m. – Woodcarving group
2:30-3:30 p.m. — Memory Café — free – hybrid – first Wednesday of month SPARK! @ MMAM
Thursday:
8-8:45 a.m. — Movin’ & Groovin’ — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – in-person
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Bridges Health – Sobieski Lodge – by appointment
10:45-11:30 a.m. — Chair Yoga — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
12:30-3 p.m. – 15 cards – free to members
1-2 p.m. – Brain Fitness – in-person
1-3 p.m. – Bridge cards
3:15-3:55 p.m. – Nia Moving to Heal – virtual and in-person
4-5 p.m. – Nia — $3.50 — virtual and in-person
Friday:
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – in-person
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members
12:30-3:30 p.m. – Texas Hold’em Poker – free to members
1-3:30 p.m. – Dominoes – free to members
Teleconferences
Held Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Call to register at 507-454-5212.
December 6 – FDR Presidential Library and Museum – Zoom only
Dec 13 – The National Archives – “Rightfully Hers”
Dec 20 – Virtual Tour of St. Paul’s Church National Historic Site, Mt. Vernon, N.Y.
Activity council annual meeting and holiday party
These events will take place on Wednesday, December 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost for members is $11. Please RSVP by December 6; call the Center at 507-454-5212. The schedule for the meeting and party is as follows:
11:30 a.m. – Chicken dinner
12 p.m. – Activity council meeting
12:45 p.m. – Entertainment
1 p.m. – Ugly sweater contest with prizes
Tuesday morning talks
On December 13 at 10 a.m., the Center welcomes Frozen River Film Festival Managing Director Eileen Moeller. Bring your questions, and open your minds to learn of all the great things Winona has to offer. Coffee and treats provided.
Dementia friend session
On Tuesday, December 13, at 11:30 a.m., here’s your chance to become one. Learn how to effectively communicate and support people living with dementia. Please support our efforts in Winona by becoming a dementia-friendly community.
Medicare savings program (and extra help with Medicare Part D)
Am I eligible to get my Medicare Part B premium of $170.10 paid for? On December 13 at 2:30 p.m., meet with the senior advocates for a short presentation on these two cost-saving programs. Both cost-saving programs have income and asset limits, which will be discussed.
