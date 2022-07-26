The Friendship Center open building hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs; call 507-454-5212 at least 24 hours in advance. Health and Wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed. If writing out a check, please make checks payable to “City of Winona.”

 

Monday:

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. – AWC open by appointment

7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75 – open for play all day

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Chair Yoga — $3.50 – virtual and in-Person 

11:30 a.m. to TBD – Pool Tournament — $.75 for members

12:30-3 p.m. – Canasta – free to members — $2 for non-members

1:15-2:15 p.m. – Driftless Ukes – free – in-person

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Forget Me Notes Chorus

Tuesday:

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. – AWC open by appointment

7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75 – open for play all day

8-8:40 a.m. — Strength & Balance — $3.50 – virtual and in-person

9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – in-person

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Nia — $3.50

12:30-3 p.m. – 500 cards – free to members - $2 for non-members

1-2 p.m. – Teleconference – free to members – please pre-register - hybrid

2 p.m. – Mahjong – free – please register

Wednesday:

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. – AWC open by appointment

7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75 

8-8:45 a.m. — Yoga Mat — $3.50 – in-person

8-8:45 a.m. – Zumba Gold — $3.50 – virtual and in-person 

9:30-10:30 a.m. – Tai Chi — $3 – virtual and in-person

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members

12:30-3:30 p.m. – Woodcarving group

2:30-3:30 p.m. — Memory Café— free – hybrid

Thursday:

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. – AWC open by appointment

7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75 – open for play all day

8-8:45 a.m. — Movin’ & Groovin’ — $3.50 – virtual and in-person

9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – in-person 

10:45-11:30 a.m. — Chair Yoga — $3.50 – virtual and in-person

12:30-3 p.m. – 15 cards – free to members

3-3:45 p.m. – Nia Moving to Heal — $3.50

4-5 p.m. – Nia — $3.50

Friday:

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. – AWC open by appointment

7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75 – open for play all day

9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – in-person 

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members

12:30-3:30 p.m. – Texas Hold’em Poker – free to members

1-3:30 p.m. – Dominoes – free to members

 

Teleconferences

All teleconferences are held at 1 p.m. 

August 9 – Historic Hoover Dam (Zoom only); center closed for voting

August 16 – Architectural History of Angel Island

August 23 – Mission #77 – Ruthie II

August 30 – Theodore Roosevelt Birthplace National Historic Site

 

Friendship Fish N’ Float

This event is free for members and takes place on Wednesday, August 24. Call the center to register (507-454-5212) for a seat on the pontoon. Meet at the Winona Marina.

 

Defensive Driving

This program is a four-hour refresher course and takes place on Wednesday, August 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call the center to register (507-454-5212) and pay. The fee for members is $24, and the fee for non-members is $36.