The Friendship Center open building hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs; call 507-454-5212 at least 24 hours in advance. Health and Wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed. If writing out a check, please make checks payable to “City of Winona.”
Monday:
7 a.m. to 4 p.m. – AWC open by appointment
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75 – open for play all day
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members
11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Chair Yoga — $3.50 – virtual and in-Person
11:30 a.m. to TBD – Pool Tournament — $.75 for members
12:30-3 p.m. – Canasta – free to members — $2 for non-members
1:15-2:15 p.m. – Driftless Ukes – free – in-person
2:30-3:30 p.m. – Forget Me Notes Chorus
Tuesday:
7 a.m. to 4 p.m. – AWC open by appointment
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75 – open for play all day
8-8:40 a.m. — Strength & Balance — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – in-person
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Nia — $3.50
12:30-3 p.m. – 500 cards – free to members - $2 for non-members
1-2 p.m. – Teleconference – free to members – please pre-register - hybrid
2 p.m. – Mahjong – free – please register
Wednesday:
7 a.m. to 4 p.m. – AWC open by appointment
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75
8-8:45 a.m. — Yoga Mat — $3.50 – in-person
8-8:45 a.m. – Zumba Gold — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. – Tai Chi — $3 – virtual and in-person
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members
12:30-3:30 p.m. – Woodcarving group
2:30-3:30 p.m. — Memory Café— free – hybrid
Thursday:
7 a.m. to 4 p.m. – AWC open by appointment
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75 – open for play all day
8-8:45 a.m. — Movin’ & Groovin’ — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – in-person
10:45-11:30 a.m. — Chair Yoga — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
12:30-3 p.m. – 15 cards – free to members
3-3:45 p.m. – Nia Moving to Heal — $3.50
4-5 p.m. – Nia — $3.50
Friday:
7 a.m. to 4 p.m. – AWC open by appointment
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75 – open for play all day
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – in-person
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members
12:30-3:30 p.m. – Texas Hold’em Poker – free to members
1-3:30 p.m. – Dominoes – free to members
Teleconferences
All teleconferences are held at 1 p.m.
August 9 – Historic Hoover Dam (Zoom only); center closed for voting
August 16 – Architectural History of Angel Island
August 23 – Mission #77 – Ruthie II
August 30 – Theodore Roosevelt Birthplace National Historic Site
Friendship Fish N’ Float
This event is free for members and takes place on Wednesday, August 24. Call the center to register (507-454-5212) for a seat on the pontoon. Meet at the Winona Marina.
Defensive Driving
This program is a four-hour refresher course and takes place on Wednesday, August 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call the center to register (507-454-5212) and pay. The fee for members is $24, and the fee for non-members is $36.
