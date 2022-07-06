The Friendship Center open building hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs, at least 24 hours in advance. Health & Wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed. If writing out a check, please make checks payable to “City of Winona.”
Monday:
7 a.m. to 4 p.m. – AWC open by appointment
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75 – open for play all day
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members
11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Chair Yoga — $3.50 – virtual and in-Person
11:30 a.m. to TBD – Pool Tournament — $.75 for members
12:30-3 p.m. – Canasta – free to members — $2 for non-members
1:15-2:15 p.m. – Driftless Ukes – free – in-person
2:30-3:30 p.m. – Forget Me Notes Chorus
Tuesday:
7 a.m. to 4 p.m. – AWC open by appointment
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75 – open for play all day
8-8:40 a.m. — Strength & Balance — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – in-person
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Nia — $3.50
12:30-3 p.m. – 500 cards – free to members - $2 for non-members
1-2 p.m. – Teleconference – free to members – please pre-register - hybrid
2 p.m. – Mahjong – free – please register
Wednesday:
7 a.m. to 4 p.m. – AWC open by appointment
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75
8-8:45 a.m. — Yoga Mat — $3.50 – in-person
8-8:45 a.m. – Zumba Gold — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. – Tai Chi — $3 – virtual and in-person
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members
12:30-3:30 p.m. – Woodcarving group
2:30-3:30 p.m. — Memory Café— free – hybrid
Thursday:
7 a.m. to 4 p.m. – AWC open by appointment
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75 – open for play all day
8-8:45 a.m. — Movin’ & Groovin’ — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – in-person
10:45-11:30 a.m. — Chair Yoga — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
12:30-3 p.m. – 15 cards – free to members
3-3:45 p.m. – Nia Moving to Heal — $3.50
4-5 p.m. – Nia — $3.50
Friday:
7 a.m. to 4 p.m. – AWC open by appointment
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75 – open for play all day
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – in-person
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members
12:30-3:30 p.m. – Texas Hold’em Poker – free to members
1-3:30 p.m. – Dominoes – free to members
Teleconferences
All teleconferences are held at 1 p.m.
July 5 – The Energy Crisis (of the ’70s)
July 12 – John Muir National Historic Site
July 19 – “Making Her Mark” Amon Carter Museum of American Art
July 26 – Gateway Arch National Park
Friendship Fish N’ Float
This event is free for members and takes place on the fourth Wednesday of the month (July 27, August 24) from 4:30-6 p.m. Call the center to register for a seat on the pontoon. Meet at the Winona Marina.
Defensive Driving
This program is a four-hour refresher course and takes place on the fourth Wednesday of the month (July 27, August 24) from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call the center to register and pay. The fee for members is $24, and the fee for non-members is $36.
Activity Council Summer Picnic
Wednesday, August 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Activity Council brings you the return of the summer picnic. A time for camaraderie with fellow members and staff. The picnic will include food, bingo, prizes, and games. The picnic menu will feature cheeseburgers, potato salad, baked beans, chips, lemonade, and dessert. The cost of the picnic is $5, and it will be at Sobieski Park. Please register by July 27.
