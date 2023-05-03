The Friendship Center’s open hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs; call 507-454-5212 at least 24 hours in advance. Health and Wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed.
Every weekday:
7-4 – AWC open by appointment
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75 – open for play all day
Monday:
9:15-9:55 a.m. – Nia Moving to Heal — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30 a.m. — Bike Club
10:15-11:15 a.m. – Nia — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Chair Yoga — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
11:30 a.m. – Pool Tournament — $.75 for members
12:30-3 p.m. – Canasta – free to members, $2 for nonmembers
1-3 p.m. – Bridge cards
1:15-2:15 p.m. – Driftless Ukes – free – in-person
2:30-3:30 p.m. – Forget Me Notes Chorus
Tuesday:
8-8:40 a.m. — Strength and Balance — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9-10 a.m. — Walking Group — varying locations
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi - $3 – in-person
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Genealogy Club walk-ins — third Tuesday each month
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Nia - $3.50
12-1 p.m. – Book Club – fourth Tuesday each month – virtual and in-person
12:30-3 p.m. – 500 cards – free to members — $2 for nonmembers
1-2 p.m. – Teleconference – free to members – please pre-register — hybrid
1-2:30 p.m. – Genealogy Club – first Tuesday each month – in-person
2 p.m. – Mahjong – free – please register
Wednesday:
8-8:45 a.m. — Yoga Mat — $3.50 – in-person
8:15-8:55 a.m. — Zumba Gold — $3.50 — virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – virtual and in-person
12:30-3:30 p.m. – Woodcarving group
2:30-3:30 p.m. — Memory Café — free – hybrid – first Wednesday of month SPARK! @ MMAM
Thursday:
8-8:45 a.m. — Movin’ & Groovin’ — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – in-person
10:45-11:30 a.m. — Chair Yoga — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
12:30-3 p.m. – 15 cards – free to members
1-3 p.m. – Bridge cards
4-5 p.m. – Nia — $3.50 — virtual and in-person
Friday:
9-10 a.m. — Walking Club — Meet at Lake Lodge
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – in-person
12:30-3:30 p.m. – Texas Hold’em Poker – free to members
1-3:30 p.m. – Dominoes – free to members
1:30-2:30 p.m. — Reminisce — free to members from January 27 through April 28
Yarnmakers Club
Free club meetings held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m., including knitting, crocheting, loom knitting, etc. Come and bring your own project. Carrie Putzier, yarn artist, will be offering free loom knitting lessons. Jayme Putzier, knitter and crocheter, will help with any knitting questions. Experienced and new crafters welcome.
Bike Club
On Mondays at 9:30 a.m., starting on May 15, join the bike club for weekly rides at a variety of locations. Club events are free with a Friendship Center membership. On Monday, May 15, meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Jaycee Pavilion for the first ride of the season. Please stop into the Center before May 15 to complete paperwork and pick up the schedule.
Walking Club
From May 2 to August 29, on Tuesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m., get your walking shoes ready and join us for fun, fitness, and friendship! Club meetings are free; on Tuesdays, locations will vary, and on Fridays, meet at Lake Lodge and walk around the lake with FC staff. Please call the Center to register to be notified of meeting locations and weather announcements.
Water aerobics
At the Bob Welch Aquatic Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday, starting June 12, join Instructors Nicholas Brand and Trinity Merchlewitz for water aerobics. Please register at the Friendship Center in advance to be on the check-in list, to be notified of cancellations, and to purchase a punch card. Each punch card is $35 for 10 punches.
Teleconferences
Held Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Call to register at 507-454-5212 – Zoom or in-person
May 9 — Andersonville National Historic Site
May 16 — “Bravo” National Portrait Gallery
May 23 — Johnstown Flood: The Stunning Story of One of America’s Greatest Tragedies
