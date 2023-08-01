The Friendship Center’s open hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Registration is required for some programs; call 507-454-5212 at least 24 hours in advance. In-person health and wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed. Many classes are also offered via Zoom for those that may need that option; please call in advance if needing this option for Nia and Tai Chi classes.
Every weekday:
7-4 — AWC open by appointment
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Billiards Room — $.75 — open for play all day
Monday:
9:15-9:55 a.m. — Nia Moving to Heal — $3.50 — virtual and in-person
9:30 a.m. — Bike Club — free with membership
10:15-11:15 a.m. – Nia — $3.50 — in-person and virtual by calling in advance
11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Chair Yoga — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
11:30 a.m. — Pool Tournament — $.75 for members
12:30-3 p.m. — Canasta — free to members, $2 for nonmembers
1-3 p.m. — Bridge cards — free to members, $2 for nonmembers
1:15-2:15 p.m. — Driftless Ukes – free to members – in-person
2:30-3:30 p.m. — Sing-A-Long — open to all
Tuesday:
8-8:40 a.m. — Strength and Balance — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9-10 a.m. — Walking Group — varying locations
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi - $3 — in-person and virtual by calling in advance
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Genealogy Club walk-ins — third Tuesday each month
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Nia — $3.50 — in-person and virtual by calling in advance
12-1 p.m. – Book Club – fourth Tuesday each month – virtual and in-person
12:30-3 p.m. – 500 cards – free to members, $2 for nonmembers
1-2 p.m. – Teleconference – free to members – please pre-register — hybrid
1-2:30 p.m. – Genealogy Club – first Tuesday each month – in-person
2 p.m. – Mahjong – free – please register
Wednesday:
8-8:45 a.m. — Yoga Mat — $3.50 – in-person
8:15-8:55 a.m. — Zumba Gold — $3.50 — virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – virtual and in-person
12:30-3:30 p.m. – Woodcarving group
2:30-3:30 p.m. — Memory Café — free – hybrid – first Wednesday of month SPARK! @ MMAM
Thursday:
8-8:45 a.m. — Movin’ & Groovin’ — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – in-person and virtual by calling in advance
10:45-11:30 a.m. — Chair Yoga — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
12:30-3 p.m. – 15 cards – free to members, $2 for nonmembers
1-3 p.m. – Bridge cards — free to members, $2 for nonmembers
4-5 p.m. – Nia — $3.50 — in-person and virtual by calling in advance
Friday:
9-10 a.m. — Walking Club — Meet at Lake Lodge
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – in-person and virtual by calling in advance
12:30-3:30 p.m. – Texas Hold’em Poker – free to members, $2 for nonmembers
1-3:30 p.m. – Dominoes – free to members
Sing-a-Long
On every Monday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. until August 28, join us for a casual sing-a-long. Feel like listening to or singing along with old-time familiar songs? This isn’t a formal choir event; you do not need to be able to carry a tune. Event is free and will be led by various musicians each week.
Memory Café
Held on the second, third, and fourth Wednesday of each month from 2:30-3:30 p.m., join us for a one-hour program in a stigma-free environment. It’s a time to socialize and engage with others, exchange experiences, support one another, and learn something new. This program is open to all.
Presentation: “Prevent Older Adult Hospitalizations”
On Wednesday, August 15, from 1-2 p.m., join us for the free presentation, “Prevent Older Adult Hospitalizations,” by Karen Hanson, home care consultant from Home Instead.
Dementia Friends Information Session
On Thursday, August 24, from 3-4 p.m. at the Winona City Hall on the second floor in the Dakota Room, learn how to effectively communicate and support people living with dementia. Please support our efforts in Winona becoming a dementia-friendly community.
Decade-themed Dance Party
On Wednesday, August 16, from 2:30-3:15 p.m. at the East End Rec Center, join us on our monthly trip through some periods of fabulous music and dance. 2000s hip-hop is the theme for this month. Decade-themed attire is optional but encouraged. No registration is required.
Woodfire Pizza in the Garden
On Tuesday, August 22, at 5 p.m. at the East End Rec Center, we’ll provide the crust, sauce, and cheese, and you bring your favorite toppings; it’s time for a pizza party! This event is free and open to the public. Preregistration is required.
