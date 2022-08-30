The Friendship Center’s open hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs; call 454-5212 at least 24 hours in advance. Health & Wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed. If writing out a check, please make checks payable to “City of Winona.”
Every weekday:
7-4 – AWC open by appointment
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75 – open for play all day
Monday:
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members
11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Chair Yoga — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
11:30 a.m. – Pool Tournament — $.75 for members
12:30-3 p.m. – Canasta – free to members, $2 for nonmembers
1-3 p.m. – Bridge cards
1:15-2:15 p.m. – Driftless Ukes – free – in-person
2:30-3:30 p.m. – Forget Me Notes Chorus
Tuesday:
8-8:40 a.m. — Strength & Balance — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi - $3 – in-person
10-11 a.m. – Reminisce – in-person
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Genealogy walk-in session – third Tuesday each month
1 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Nia - $3.50
12:30-3 p.m. – 500 cards – free to members — $2 for nonmembers
1-2 p.m. – Teleconference – free to members – please pre-register — hybrid
1-2:30 p.m. – Genealogy Club – first Tuesday each month – in-person
2 p.m. – Mahjong – free – please register
Wednesday:
8-8:45 a.m. — Yoga Mat — $3.50 – in-person
8-8:45 a.m. – Zumba Gold — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. – Tai Chi — $3 – virtual and in-person
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members
12:30-3:30 p.m. – Woodcarving group
2:30-3:30 p.m. — Memory Café — free – hybrid – first Wednesday of month SPARK! @ MMAM
Thursday:
8-8:45 a.m. — Movin’ & Groovin’ — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – in-person
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Bridges Health – Sobieski Lodge – by appointment
10:45-11:30 a.m. — Chair Yoga — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
12:30-3 p.m. – 15 cards – free to members
1-2 p.m. – Brain Fitness – in-person
1-3 p.m. – Bridge cards
3:15-3:55 p.m. – Nia Moving to Heal – virtual and in-person
4-5 p.m. – Nia — $3.50 — virtual and in-person
Friday:
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – in-person
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members
12:30-3:30 p.m. – Texas Hold’em Poker – free to members
1-3:30 p.m. – Dominoes – free to members
Local Author: Ken Mogren
Ken will present a program featuring humorous stories from his recently published book, “Spunky Grandmas… and Other Amusing Characters,” on Wednesday, September 7, at 1 p.m. This event is free to members; call the center to register.
Bridges Health Clinic – foot and nail clinic
Between September 8 and November 17, Bridges Health Clinic will run a foot and nail clinic, $5 for members and $7.50 for nonmembers. A health check-in or massage is also free by appointment. All Bridges Health Clinic appointments held at Sobieski Lodge, 965 East Seventh Street. Call 507-454-5212 to book your appointment
Brain Fitness
Held on Thursdays at 1 p.m. from September 1 to December 1. Just like the body, our brains need exercise too. This weekly in-person class provides education on the functions of the brain. Activities and tips for keeping your brain healthy. Our intern, Lydia, will be the facilitator for these sessions, and it is free to members.
SingOUT!
Sing, socialize, and enjoy. Join us for a SingOUT! with Alive & Kickin on Monday, September 12 in Minneapolis, Minn. A SingOUT! is where older adults sing along to rock ’n’ roll, Motown, soul, standards, and gospel favorites. The event will include a light snack. We will take a school bus trip to the Cora McCorvey Center in Minneapolis. Priority will be given to our Forget Me Notes members and Memory Café participants. The event is limited to 42 participants; please call 507-454-5212 to get registered. The bus will leave the Friendship Center at 10:30 a.m. The event is from 1:30-3 p.m. And the bus returns to Friendship Center by 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday morning talks
On September 13 from 10-11 a.m., Vanessa Southworth, of Live Well Winona, will offer time to speak with community organizations to understand their business and how things operate. Call the Center at 507-454-5212 to register.
Teleconferences
Held Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Call to register at 507-454-5212.
Sept 6 – Witness History with Mystic Seaport Museum: Russian Immigrant Inna B.
Sept 13 – Tour Through Time: Exploring History through Artifacts
Reminisce
On Tuesdays at 10 a.m., from September 6 to November 29, come connect, communicate, and reduce stress through reminiscing in-person. Everyone has a story. Each week participate in activities that engage the five senses and discuss a new topic. These sessions will be led by intern Megan and is free to members. Call the Center at 507-454-5212 to register.
