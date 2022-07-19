The Friendship Center open building hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs; call 507-454-5212 at least 24 hours in advance.
Teleconferences:
All teleconferences are held at 1 p.m. Call to register at 507-454-5212.
July 26 – Gateway Arch National Park
August 9 – Historic Hoover Dam (Zoom only); center closed for voting
August 16 – Architectural History of Angel Island
August 23 – Mission #77 – Ruthie II
August 30 – Theodore Roosevelt Birthplace National Historic Site
Activity Council Summer Picnic:
Wednesday, August 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Activity Council brings you the return of the summer picnic. A time for camaraderie with fellow members and staff. The picnic will include food, bingo, prizes, and games. The picnic menu will feature cheeseburgers, potato salad, baked beans, chips, lemonade, and dessert. The cost of the picnic is $5, and it will be at Sobieski Park. Please register by July 27 by calling 507-454-5212.
