The Friendship Center’s open hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs; call 507-454-5212 at least 24 hours in advance. Health and Wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed.
Friendship Fish ‘n Float
These scenic rides are free for our membership. Wednesdays, June 21, July 26, and August 23 from 4-5:30 p.m. Space is limited, and registration is required by calling the Friendship Center at 507-454-5212. Please meet at 3:45 p.m. to board the boat.
Bus trip to Colorado
There is still room available on the trip to the Garden of the Gods, the Royal Gorge, and Colorado Springs from September 24-30, 2023. The cost is $989 for double occupancy room or $1,349 for single occupancy. A deposit of $75 due upon registration, and final payment is due by July 7.
Sing-a-Long
On every Monday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. from June 5 to August 28, join us for a casual sing-a-long. Feel like listening to or singing along with old-time familiar songs? This isn’t a formal choir event; you do not need to be able to carry a tune. Event is free and will be led by various musicians each week.
Water aerobics
At the Bob Welch Aquatic Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday, starting June 12, join Instructors Nicholas Brand and Trinity Merchlewitz for water aerobics. Please register at the Friendship Center in advance to be on the check-in list, to be notified of cancellations, and to purchase a punch card. Each punch card is $35 for 10 punches.
Teleconferences
Held Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Call to register at 507-454-5212 – Zoom or in-person
June 6 — “Homesteading, Women’s Suffrage, and ‘The Wizard of Oz’”
June 13 — Return to the Elephant Sanctuary!
June 20 — Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art: Cherry Blossoms
June 27 — North to Alaska!
