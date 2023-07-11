The Friendship Center’s open hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Registration is required for some programs; call 507-454-5212 at least 24 hours in advance. In-person health and wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed. Many classes are also offered via Zoom for those that may need that option; please call in advance if needing this option for Nia and Tai Chi classes.
Activity Council Summer Picnic
On Wednesday, August 2, at 11 a.m. at Sobieski Lodge, please join us for camaraderie with fellow members and staff. Food, prizes, games, and entertainment. The menu for the picnic will include cheeseburgers, potato salad, baked beans, chips, lemonade and dessert. The cost for members is $5, and thank you to the Activity Council for their generous donation to offset the cost of the picnic. Please RSVP by July 21.
Friendship Fish ‘n Float
These scenic rides are free for our membership on Wednesdays, July 26, and August 23, from 4-5:30 p.m. Space is limited, and registration is required by calling the Friendship Center at 507-454-5212. Please meet at 3:45 p.m. to board the boat.
Dementia Friends Information Session
On Wednesday, July 19, at 12 p.m. at the Winona City Hall on the second floor in the Dakota Room, learn how to effectively communicate and support people living with dementia. Please support our efforts in Winona becoming a dementia-friendly community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.