The Friendship Center’s open hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs; call 507-454-5212 at least 24 hours in advance.
Brain Fitness
Held on Thursdays at 1 p.m. from September 1 to December 1. Just like the body, our brains need exercise too. This weekly in-person class provides education on the functions of the brain. Activities and tips for keeping your brain healthy. Our intern, Lydia, will be the facilitator for these sessions, and it is free to members.
SingOUT!
Sing, socialize, and enjoy. Join us for a SingOUT! with Alive & Kickin on Monday, September 12 in Minneapolis, Minn. A SingOUT! is where older adults sing along to rock ’n’ roll, Motown, soul, standards, and gospel favorites. The event will include a light snack. We will take a school bus trip to the Cora McCorvey Center in Minneapolis. Priority will be given to our Forget Me Notes members and Memory Café participants. The event is limited to 42 participants; please call 507-454-5212 to get registered. The bus will leave the Friendship Center at 10:30 a.m. The event is from 1:30-3 p.m. And the bus returns to Friendship Center by 6:30 p.m.
Teleconferences
Held Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Call to register at 507-454-5212
August 23 – Mission #77 – Ruthie II
August 30 – Theodore Roosevelt Birthplace National Historic Site
September 6 – Witness History with Mystic Seaport Museum: Russian Immigrant Inna B.
Bike Club
Scheduled rides run through October 3.
