The Friendship Center’s open hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs; call 507-454-5212 at least 24 hours in advance. Health and Wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed.
SG Danceworkz Community Performance
On Wednesday, May 17, from 4-5 p.m., the SG Community Performance Company will feature dancers ages 6-18 years old in the genres of ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, lyrical, contemporary, and musical theatre. This event is free and open to the public.
Dementia Friends Information Session
On Tuesday, May 16, from 9-10 a.m., here’s your chance to become one. Learn how to effectively communicate and support people living with dementia. The session is free and open to the community and will be held here at the Friendship Center, 251 Main Street.
Yarnmakers Club
Free club meetings held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m., including knitting, crocheting, loom knitting, etc. Come and bring your own project. Carrie Putzier, yarn artist, will be offering free loom knitting lessons. Jayme Putzier, knitter and crocheter, will help with any knitting questions. Experienced and new crafters welcome.
Bike Club
On Mondays at 9:30 a.m., starting on May 15, join the bike club for weekly rides at a variety of locations. Club events are free with a Friendship Center membership. On Monday, May 15, meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Jaycee Pavilion for the first ride of the season. Please stop into the Center before May 15 to complete paperwork and pick up the schedule.
Walking Club
From May 2 to August 29, on Tuesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m., get your walking shoes ready and join us for fun, fitness, and friendship! Club meetings are free; on Tuesdays, locations will vary, and on Fridays, meet at Lake Lodge and walk around the lake with FC staff. Please call the Center to register to be notified of meeting locations and weather announcements.
Water aerobics
At the Bob Welch Aquatic Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday, starting June 12, join Instructors Nicholas Brand and Trinity Merchlewitz for water aerobics. Please register at the Friendship Center in advance to be on the check-in list, to be notified of cancellations, and to purchase a punch card. Each punch card is $35 for 10 punches.
Teleconferences
Held Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Call to register at 507-454-5212 – Zoom or in-person
May 16 — “Bravo” National Portrait Gallery
May 23 — Johnstown Flood: The Stunning Story of One of America’s Greatest Tragedies
June 6 — Homesteading, Women’s Suffrage, and “The Wizard of Oz”
