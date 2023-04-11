The Friendship Center’s open hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs; call 507-454-5212 at least 24 hours in advance. Health and Wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed.
Dementia-friendly community week:
April 17
1:30 p.m. — Dementia Resource Fair, Sobieski Lodge, 965 East Seventh Street
3 p.m. — Dementia Friendly Choir Concert, Sobieski Lodge
April 18
1-3 p.m. — Care Partner Support Day, Sobieski Lodge
1 p.m. — Guest Speaker Dr. Natali Edmonds of Dementia Careblazers
2:30 p.m. — Care Support Information Session
April 19
2-3 p.m. — Community Read and Discussion, Winona Public Library: “Bettyville: A Memoir” by George Hodgman
April 20
1-2 p.m. — Discovering SPARK! at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum; Registration is required and limited to 40 participants.
April 21
12-1 p.m. — Dementia Friends Information Session, Winona Public Library: Change the way you think, act and talk about dementia.
Paint and draw with WSU nursing students
On Friday, April 21, at 1 p.m., join WSU Term 2 Nursing students in their Health Promotion Project through painting and drawing. Please RSVP before April 10 to plan for supplies needed.
Teleconferences
Held Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Call to register at 507-454-5212 – Zoom or in-person
April 18 — National Mall & Memorial Parks: Presidential Inaugurations
April 25 — “Petrified” Forest National Park
Book Club
On Tuesday, April 25, at 12 p.m., in-person or virtual, the club will be discussing “House Rules,” by Jody Picoult.
