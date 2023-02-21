The Friendship Center’s open hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs; call 507-454-5212 at least 24 hours in advance. Health and Wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed.
Reminisce
Held every Friday at 1:30 pm. Everyone has a story. Connect, communicate, and reduce stress through reminiscing in-person. Each week participate in activities that engage the five senses and discuss a new topic.
Dementia Friends information sessions
Here’s your chance to become one. Learn how to effectively communicate and support people living with dementia. Please support our efforts to help Winona become a dementia-friendly community. These sessions are free to the community, and registration is not necessary.
Tuesday, February 28, from 3-4 p.m.
Friday, March 24, from 12-1 p.m.
Friday, April 21, from 12-1 p.m.
Masters in Aging
This group offers the opportunity to learn and apply 21st century multimedia skills through the Masters In Aging (MIA) program. Our members will create unique documentaries showcasing our local Winonans who have impacted our community. If you have interest in interviewing, filming, and editing featured individuals in the community, we welcome you to this group.
Teleconferences
Held Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Call to register at 507-454-5212 – Zoom or in-person
February 28 — New River Gorge National Park, W.Va.
March 7 — “America’s Battleground”: Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park
March 14 — “Whiskeytown Rocks!” National Recreation Area
March 21 — Abraham Lincoln Home National Historic Site
March 28 — Zion National Park
Bridges Health Clinic
On Thursdays between January 26 and April 20, Bridges Health Clinic will run a foot and nail clinic, $5 for members and $7.50 for nonmembers. A health check-in or massage is also free by appointment. All Bridges Health Clinic appointments held at Sobieski Lodge, 965 East Seventh Street. Call 507-454-5212 to book your appointment.
Bus trip
From September 24-30, 2023, this trip will visit Garden of the Gods, the Royal Gorge, and Colorado Springs. The cost for double occupancy is $989 and for single occupancy is $1,349. Seventy-five dollars is due upon registration, and final payment is due by July 7. For more information, call 507-454-5212.
