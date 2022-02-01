The Friendship Center is open for business. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs, at least 24 hours in advance. Health & Wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed. Please call 507-454-5212.
Every weekday:
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75 – open for play all day
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – AWC open by appointment
Monday:
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open game tables – free to members
11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Chair Yoga- $3.50 – virtual and in-person
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Brain Fitness – free to members -virtual and in-person
12:30-3 p.m. – Canasta – free to members - $2 for non-members
1:15-2:15 p.m. – Driftless Ukes – free – in-person
2:30-3:30 p.m. – Forget Me Notes Chorus
Tuesday:
8-8:40 a.m. — Strength & Balance – $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi – $3 – in-person
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Nia– $3.50
12:30-3 p.m. – 500 cards – free to members – $2 for non-members
1-2 p.m. – Teleconference – free to members – please pre-register - hybrid
2 p.m. – Mahjong – free – please register
Wednesday:
8-8:45 a.m. - Yoga Mat - $3.50 –in-person
8-8:45 a.m.– Zumba Gold - $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9-10 a.m. – Generations Connect – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. – Tai Chi - $3 – virtual and in-person
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open game tables – free to members
12:30-3:30 p.m. – Woodcarving group
2:30-3:30 p.m. — Memory Café – free – hybrid
Thursday:
8-8:45 a.m. - Movin’ & Groovin’ – $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. - Tai Chi – $3 – in-person
10:45-11:30 a.m. - Chair Yoga – $3.50 – virtual and in-person
12:30-3 p.m. – 15 cards – free to members
3:00-3:45 p.m. – Nia Moving to Heal – $3.50
4-5 p.m. – Nia – $3.50
Friday:
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi – $3 – in-person
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Reminiscence – virtual and in-person
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open game tables – free to members
12:30-3:30 p.m. – Texas hold ‘em poker – free to members
1-3:30 p.m. – Dominoes – free to members
Bridges Health Clinic
The clinic is available Thursdays Jan. 20 through Apr. 14. Health check-in appointments are free, offering neck and shoulder massage, health assessments, blood pressure checks and much more. Please pre-register for your appointment time. Foot and nail appointments are $5 for members $7.50 non-members. Please pre-register and pay for your foot and nail appointment.
Bundles of Love
Bundles of Love is back! Volunteer to make handmade quilts, afghans, sleepers, and receiving blankets for newborns on the second Tuesday each month from 12-1:30 p.m. Jan. 11 through Apr. 12.
Defensive driving
Two courses are being offered by the Minnesota Safety Council. An eight-hour initial course will be held the course of two dates: Wednesday, Feb. 23, and Mar. 2, from 12-4 p.m. The cost is $24 for members $36 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration.
A four-hour refresher course will be held on Wednesday, March 9, from 12-4 p.m. The cost is $24 for members $36 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration.
Teleconferences
Teleconference presentations are held on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Upcoming programs include: Feb. 8 – National Portrait Gallery, Feb. 15 – Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, and Feb. 22 – Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.
