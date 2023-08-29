The Friendship Center’s open hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Registration is required for some programs; call 507-454-5212 at least 24 hours in advance. In-person health and wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed. Many classes are also offered via Zoom for those that may need that option; please call in advance if needing this option for Nia and Tai Chi classes.
Water Aerobics
On Tuesdays and Thursdays from September 12 to November 21 from 7-8 a.m. at the WSU Memorial Hall Pool, come for a low-impact water aerobics class that is accommodating to all fitness levels and done at an indoor pool. Exercises are effective and easy to follow. We do need to have a minimum class size to hold this class so call today and get signed up: 507-454-5212. Cost for the season is $60.
Bridges Health Clinic
On Thursdays from September 7 through November 9, except September 14 and November 2, come for foot and nail care. One-hour appointments with nursing students from Winona State will include a foot soak, nail trim, and massage. Or come for a health check-in or massage; get a neck and shoulder massage, health assessment, blood pressure check, and more. For both services at the clinic, call for an appointment at 507-454-5212.
Open games with Riverway students
On Wednesdays, September 6 and 20, October 4 and 18, and November 1 and 15, from 2-3 p.m., join us at the Friendship Center to play a variety of games with our friends from Riverway Learning Community. Ping-pong, Uno, and a variety of board and card games will be available, or you can bring your favorite game to teach the students.
Yarnmakers
On Wednesdays from September 6 through December 27 from 1-3 p.m., this free get-together will focus on knitting, crocheting, loom knitting, etc. Come and bring your own project. Yarn artist Carrie Putzier will be offering free loom knitting lessons. Knitter and crocheter Jayme Putzier will help with any knitting questions. Experiences and new crafters welcome.
Reminisce
On Thursdays from September 7 through November 30 at 2:30 p.m., this free event is facilitated by our intern Emma. Everyone has a story. Connect, communicate, and reduce stress through reminiscing in-person. Each week, participate in activities that engage the five senses, and discuss a new topic.
Teleconferences
Free teleconferences are scheduled for every Tuesday at 1 p.m.
September 5 – Stories from Manhattan Project National Historic Park
September 12 – Virtual Tour of the Bush Family Home
