The Friendship Center is open for business. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs, at least 24 hours in advance. Health & Wellness programs do not need to register, however a punch card or payment the day of is needed. Please call 507-454-5212.
Every weekday:
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – AWC open by appointment
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75 – open for play all day
Monday:
7-8 a.m. — AWC Workouts – membership – virtual only
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members
11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. - Chair Yoga- $3.50 – virtual and in-person
1:30-2:30 p.m. – Brain Fitness – free to members – virtual and in-person
1:15-2:15 p.m. – Driftless Ukes – free – in-person
Tuesday:
8-8:40 a.m. — Strength & Balance - $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. —Tai Chi - $3 – virtual and in-person
10-11 a.m. – Reminisce – free to members – virtual only
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Nia - $3.50
12:30- p.m. – 500 cards – free to members - $2 for non-members
1-2 p.m. – Teleconference – free to members – please pre-register - hybrid
2 p.m. – Mahjong – free – please register
Wednesday:
7-8 a.m. - AWC Workouts – membership – virtual only
8-8:45 a.m. - Yoga Mat - $3.50 – virtual and in-person
8-8:45 a.m. – Zumba Gold - $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9-10 a.m. – Generations Connect – Zoom only - WSHS
9:30-10:30 a.m. – Tai Chi - $3 – virtual and in-person
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members
12:30-3:30 p.m. – Woodcarving group
2:30-3:30 p.m. - Memory Café- free – hybrid
Thursday:
8-8:45 a.m. - Movin’ & Groovin’ - $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. - Tai Chi - $3 – virtual and in-person
10:45-11:30 a.m. - Chair Yoga - $3.50 – virtual and in-person
12:30-3 p.m. – 15 cards – free to members
3-3:45 p.m. – Nia Moving to Heal - $3.50
4-5 p.m. – Nia - $3.50
Friday:
7-8 a.m. - AWC Workouts – membership – virtual only
9:30-10:30 a.m. - Tai Chi - $3 – virtual and in-person
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members
12:30-3:30 p.m. – Texas Hold’em Poker – free to members
Teleconferences:
The following teleconferences will be held at 1 p.m. (the event format is hybrid; please call to register):
Oct. 26 – National Mall and Memorial Parks in Washington, D.C.
Nov. 2 – Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library & Museum
Nov. 9 – National Museum of the Pacific War
Nov. 16 – Elephant Sanctuary
Nov 23 – Herbert Clark Hoover Presidential Library & Museum
Medicare 2022
This information session will be presented by our senior advocates, Lori Paulson and Marité Olmstead, on Monday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 17, at noon.
Medicare Open Enrollment is October 15 through December 7. This is the time to review your Medicare Advantage Plan or Medicare Part D (prescription drug) Plan.
Forget Me Notes Chorus
A real choral experience for people who love to sing! Join for weekly choral instruction as well as socialization and refreshments every Monday, starting November 15 at 2:30 p.m.
Memory Café
Join us for a stigma-free, one-hour program every Wednesday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in a hybrid format. It’s a time to socialize and engage with others, exchange experiences, support one another and learn something new. We explore new topics every week!
