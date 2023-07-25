The Friendship Center’s open hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Registration is required for some programs; call 507-454-5212 at least 24 hours in advance. In-person health and wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed. Many classes are also offered via Zoom for those that may need that option; please call in advance if needing this option for Nia and Tai Chi classes.
Sing-a-Long
On every Monday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. until August 28, join us for a casual sing-a-long. Feel like listening to or singing along with old-time familiar songs? This isn’t a formal choir event; you do not need to be able to carry a tune. Event is free and will be led by various musicians each week.
Memory Café
Held on the second, third, and fourth Wednesday of each month from 2:30-3:30 p.m., join us for a one-hour program in a stigma-free environment. It’s a time to socialize and engage with others, exchange experiences, support one another, and learn something new. This program is open to all.
Presentation: “Prevent Older Adult Hospitalizations”
On Wednesday, August 15, from 1-2 p.m., join us for the free presentation, “Prevent Older Adult Hospitalizations,” by Karen Hanson, home care consultant from Home Instead.
Dementia Friends Information Session
On Thursday, August 24, from 3-4 p.m. at the Winona City Hall on the second floor in the Dakota Room, learn how to effectively communicate and support people living with dementia. Please support our efforts in Winona becoming a dementia-friendly community.
Decade-themed Dance Party
On Wednesday, August 16, from 2:30-3:15 p.m. at the East End Rec Center, join us on our monthly trip through some periods of fabulous music and dance. 2000s hip-hop is the theme for this month. Decade-themed attire is optional but encouraged. No registration is required.
Woodfire Pizza in the Garden
On Tuesday, August 22, at 5 p.m. at the East End Rec Center, we’ll provide the crust, sauce, and cheese, and you bring your favorite toppings; it’s time for a pizza party! This event is free and open to the public. Preregistration is required.
