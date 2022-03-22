The Friendship Center is open for business. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs, at least 24 hours in advance. Please call 507-454-5212. Health & Wellness programs do not need to register; however. a punch card or payment the day of is needed.
Teleconferences
March 22 at 1 p.m. – Adam’s National Historic Park: America’s First Father & Son Presidents
April 5 at 1 p.m. – Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore
April 12 at 1 p.m. – Joshua Tree National Park
Dementia Friendly Week
This event is open to the community. Please call to pre-register.
Monday, April 4 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Virtual Dementia Experience – call to register your time-slot.
Monday, April 4 — 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — A conversation about long-term care and dementia.
Monday, April 4 — 3-3:30 p.m. — Performance by our Forget Me Notes Chorus.
Tuesday, April 5 – 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Lunch & Learn with Doug McGill.
Wednesday, April 6 – 2 p.m. — Community book discussion on “When Your Parent Becomes Your Child” by Ken Abraham.
Thursday, April 7 – 1-2 p.m. — Become a Dementia Friend: Informational Session
Thursday, April 7 – 6:30-8 p.m. — Movie and discussion: “A Timeless Love” — doors open at 6 p.m.
Friday, April 8 – 1-2:30 p.m. — Movie and discussion: “A Timeless Love” – doors open at 12:30 p.m.
Bridges Health Clinic
Clinics are held on Thursdays through April 14. One-hour appointments are available for foot and nail appointments — $5 for members, $7.50 for non-members. Please pre-register and pay for your foot and nail appointment.
Health check-in appointments offer free neck and shoulder massage, health assessments, blood pressure checks and much more. Please pre-register for your appointment time.
New hand massages and fingernail trims are free. Call and reserve your time today.
