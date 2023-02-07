The Friendship Center’s open hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs; call 507-454-5212 at least 24 hours in advance. Health and Wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed.
Reminisce
Held every Friday at 1:30 pm. Everyone has a story. Connect, communicate, and reduce stress through reminiscing in-person. Each week participate in activities that engage the five senses and discuss a new topic.
Dementia Friends information sessions
Here’s your chance to become one. Learn how to effectively communicate and support people living with dementia. Please support our efforts to help Winona become a dementia-friendly community. These sessions are free to the community, and registration is not necessary.
Tuesday, February 28, from 3-4 p.m.
Friday, March 24, from 12-1 p.m.
Friday, April 21, from 12-1 p.m.
Teleconferences
Held Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Call to register at 507-454-5212 – Zoom or in-person
February 14 – Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail
February 21 — Richard M. Nixon Presidential Library and Museum
February 28 — New River Gorge National Park, W.Va.
You are Here/Be Here Now
Join Sarah from Joy Labs for an exciting creative event! Participants are invited to a two-hour workshop to learn about and practice mindfulness. Then together, we’ll create a painting that will be turned into a mini-mural to be featured in a park around Winona. This event is free and open to all; no experience needed. Registration is limited; call the Friendship Center at 507-454-5212 or Park Rec office at 507-457-8258.
Library Session: Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Friendship Center Session: Tuesday, February 21, from 9-11 a.m.
History Center Session: Tuesday, February 28, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Bridges Health Clinic
On Thursdays between January 26 and April 20, Bridges Health Clinic will run a foot and nail clinic, $5 for members and $7.50 for nonmembers. A health check-in or massage is also free by appointment. All Bridges Health Clinic appointments held at Sobieski Lodge, 965 East Seventh Street. Call 507-454-5212 to book your appointment.
Bus trip
From September 24-30, 2023, this trip will visit Garden of the Gods, the Royal Gorge, and Colorado Springs. The cost for double occupancy is $989 and for single occupancy is $1,349. Seventy-five dollars is due upon registration, and final payment is due by July 7. For more information, call 507-454-5212.
