Dementia Friends information session
Learn how to effectively communicate and support people living with dementia here at the Friendship Center on Tuesday, September 19, at 9 a.m. Please support our efforts in Winona becoming a dementia-friendly community!
September is National Senior Center Month
We want to hear from you. Tell us what you love about the Friendship Center. If possible, please submit responses to us by September 15. Join us in celebrating the Winona Friendship Center for a social on Wednesday, September 20, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The event is free for members.
Home safety workshop
Presented by Karen Hanson from Home Instead, this workshop will help you understand the importance of home safety, identify potential warning signs and potential dangers in the home. Learn how to communicate with loved ones on safety issues on Tuesday, September 26, at 2:15 p.m. The event is free for members.
Opioid Settlement Committee listening session
The Winona County Opioid Settlement Committee, in collaboration with The Joy Labs, is hosting several listening sessions to hear from the community on their experiences with substance use and input on programs, including one at the Friendship Center on Wednesday, September 27, at 1:30 p.m. This event is open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.
Open games with Riverway students
Held on Wednesdays, 2-3 p.m. on September 20, October 4 and 18, and November 1 and 15, join us at the Friendship Center to play a variety of games with our friends from Riverway Learning Community. Ping Pong, Uno, variety of board and card games will be available, or you can bring your favorite game to teach the students.
Teleconferences
These free presentations are held every Tuesday at 1 p.m.
September 19 – North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort, S.C.
September 26 – Art Collection at The Longfellow House Washington’s Headquarters
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.