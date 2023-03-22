Teleconferences
All teleconferences are on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. via Zoom or in person. Register at 454-5212.
Mar 28 – Zion National Park
Apr 4 – Frontier Army Museum: History of Fort Leavenworth
Apr 11 – FDR’s Final Last Days & Legacy: FDR Presidential Library/Museum
Apr 18 – National Mall & Memorial Parks: Presidential Inaugurations
Apr 25 – Petrified Forest National Park
Bus trip to Colorado
This trip to the Garden of the Gods, the Royal Gorge, and Colorado Springs will be Sept 24-30, 2023. The cost is $989 for double occupancy room or $1,349 for single occupancy. A deposit of $75 due upon registration and final payment is due by July 7.
Tuesday Talks
This free event is March 28, 3-4 p.m. Winona Public Library will be here to talk about how the library operates. Bring your questions. Coffee and treats provided.
Paint & Draw with WSU nursing students
Join WSU term two nursing students in their Health Promotion Project through painting and drawing on Friday, April 21, at 1 p.m. Please RSVP before April 10 to plan for supplies needed.
Genealogy Club, Zumba
Genealogy Club Walk-Ins are back on the third Tuesday each month from 10:30-12 p.m.
Zumba Gold is returning on Wednesdays 8:15-8:55 a.m. starting April 5.
