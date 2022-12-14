The Friendship Center’s open hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs; call 454-5212 at least 24 hours in advance. Health and Wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed. 

 

Every weekday:

7-4 – AWC open by appointment

7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75 – open for play all day

Monday:

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Chair Yoga — $3.50 – virtual and in-person 

11:30 a.m. – Pool Tournament — $.75 for members

12:30-3 p.m. – Canasta – free to members, $2 for nonmembers

1-3 p.m. – Bridge cards

1:15-2:15 p.m. – Driftless Ukes – free – in-person

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Forget Me Notes Chorus

Tuesday:

8-8:40 a.m. — Strength and Balance — $3.50 – virtual and in-person

9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi - $3 – in-person

10-11 a.m. – Reminisce – in-person

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Genealogy walk-in session – third Tuesday each month

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Nia - $3.50

12:30-3 p.m. – 500 cards – free to members — $2 for nonmembers

1-2 p.m. – Teleconference – free to members – please pre-register — hybrid

1-2:30 p.m. – Genealogy Club – first Tuesday each month – in-person

2 p.m. – Mahjong – free – please register

Wednesday:

8-8:45 a.m. — Yoga Mat — $3.50 – in-person

8-8:45 a.m. – Zumba Gold — $3.50 – virtual and in-person 

9:30-10:30 a.m. – Tai Chi — $3 – virtual and in-person

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members

12:30-3:30 p.m. – Woodcarving group

2:30-3:30 p.m. — Memory Café — free – hybrid – first Wednesday of month SPARK! at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Thursday:

8-8:45 a.m. — Movin’ & Groovin’ — $3.50 – virtual and in-person

9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – in-person  

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Bridges Health – Sobieski Lodge – by appointment

10:45-11:30 a.m. — Chair Yoga — $3.50 – virtual and in-person

12:30-3 p.m. – 15 cards – free to members

1-2 p.m. – Brain Fitness – in-person

1-3 p.m. – Bridge cards

3:15-3:55 p.m. – Nia Moving to Heal – virtual and in-person

4-5 p.m. – Nia — $3.50 — virtual and in-person

Friday:

9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – in-person

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members

12:30-3:30 p.m. – Texas Hold’em Poker – free to members

1-3:30 p.m. – Dominoes – free to members

 

Teleconferences  

Held Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Call to register at 507-454-5212.

December 20 – Virtual Tour of St. Paul’s Church National Historic Site, Mt. Vernon, N.Y.

 

Monthly movie

The monthly movie will be screened on Wednesday, December 21, at 1 p.m.  

Stop in, or call to register at 507-454-5212 and to find out what will be showing.