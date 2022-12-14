The Friendship Center’s open hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs; call 454-5212 at least 24 hours in advance. Health and Wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed.
Every weekday:
7-4 – AWC open by appointment
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Billiards Room – $.75 – open for play all day
Monday:
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members
11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Chair Yoga — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
11:30 a.m. – Pool Tournament — $.75 for members
12:30-3 p.m. – Canasta – free to members, $2 for nonmembers
1-3 p.m. – Bridge cards
1:15-2:15 p.m. – Driftless Ukes – free – in-person
2:30-3:30 p.m. – Forget Me Notes Chorus
Tuesday:
8-8:40 a.m. — Strength and Balance — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi - $3 – in-person
10-11 a.m. – Reminisce – in-person
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Genealogy walk-in session – third Tuesday each month
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Nia - $3.50
12:30-3 p.m. – 500 cards – free to members — $2 for nonmembers
1-2 p.m. – Teleconference – free to members – please pre-register — hybrid
1-2:30 p.m. – Genealogy Club – first Tuesday each month – in-person
2 p.m. – Mahjong – free – please register
Wednesday:
8-8:45 a.m. — Yoga Mat — $3.50 – in-person
8-8:45 a.m. – Zumba Gold — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. – Tai Chi — $3 – virtual and in-person
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members
12:30-3:30 p.m. – Woodcarving group
2:30-3:30 p.m. — Memory Café — free – hybrid – first Wednesday of month SPARK! at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum
Thursday:
8-8:45 a.m. — Movin’ & Groovin’ — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – in-person
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Bridges Health – Sobieski Lodge – by appointment
10:45-11:30 a.m. — Chair Yoga — $3.50 – virtual and in-person
12:30-3 p.m. – 15 cards – free to members
1-2 p.m. – Brain Fitness – in-person
1-3 p.m. – Bridge cards
3:15-3:55 p.m. – Nia Moving to Heal – virtual and in-person
4-5 p.m. – Nia — $3.50 — virtual and in-person
Friday:
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Tai Chi — $3 – in-person
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Open Game Tables – free to members
12:30-3:30 p.m. – Texas Hold’em Poker – free to members
1-3:30 p.m. – Dominoes – free to members
Teleconferences
Held Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Call to register at 507-454-5212.
December 20 – Virtual Tour of St. Paul’s Church National Historic Site, Mt. Vernon, N.Y.
Monthly movie
The monthly movie will be screened on Wednesday, December 21, at 1 p.m.
Stop in, or call to register at 507-454-5212 and to find out what will be showing.
