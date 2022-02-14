The Winona Senior High/Cotter Girls Nordic Ski team earned a bid to the state tournament by placing second out of 12 teams at the Section 1 State Qualifier held at the Hyland Park Recreation Area in Bloomington, Minn. Eagan-Eastview took the team title with 377 points. The Winhawk skiers followed with 373 points, edging out Prior Lake (372). Rosemount (362) and Burnsville (327) rounded out the top five. New this year, scoring included a two-person sprint relay and a 10K individual pursuit, composed of a 5k classic and a 5k skate. In the sprint relay, Miranda Lindaman teamed with Makayla Finnegan to earn a third place finish out of ten teams. In the individual pursuit, Winona placed all five skiers in the top 20. Anna Gilmer led the way, finishing runner-up to Lakeville’s Greta Engels. Ava Pike added a top 10, finishing in eighth, while Ruby Kiesel finished 13th, Millie Ping 16th, and Sonja Semling 20th. The Winhawks will travel to Biwabik, Minn., to participate in the Minnesota State High School League Nordic Ski Championships held at the Giants Ridge Recreation Area on February 17-18.
The Winona Senior High/Cotter boys team will be represented at the state competition by Rory Briggs. Briggs skied to a fifth-place finish in the individual pursuit at the Section 1 Qualifier, earning him an individual spot at the state meet. The Winhawk Boys Nordic team finished fourth on the day with 360 points. Prior Lake (383) and ISD 196 (371) earned the state bids, with Northfield (362) notching third and Eagan 346) rounding out the top five. Owen Ping and Xavier Schultz teamed-up for a fourth place finish out of 10 teams in the sprint relay. In addition to Briggs’ fifth place finish, the Winhawk pursuit finishers included Will Hardy (11th), Olin Overhaug (17th), Tanner Benson (18th), and Isaac Allred (20th). The Winona Senior High/Cotter Nordic team is coached by Jacob Teichroew. Assistants for the 2021-2022 season include Kole Koehler, Jason Mork, and Steve Young.
