Madelynn Bosch, daughter of Danielle and Jay Kropidlowski, of Winona, and Aaron and Kim Bosch, of Grayslake, Ill., recently graduated from U.S. naval basic training at Great Lakes Training Station. Madelynn graduated as Seaman E3 and is now attending a school in San Antonio for medical corpsman training.
