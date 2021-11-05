Leah Esterina DeGrazia, formerly of Winona, was sworn into the Minnesota Bar after completing her formal training at the University of Minnesota Law School.
The ceremony was held on October 29 and presided over by Lorie Gildea, chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court.
Leah is a 2009 graduate of Winona Senior High School. She then went on to the University of Iowa, where she majored in religious studies and classics in ancient civilizations, and minored in music performance (French horn) and philosophy. She was selected as a Phi Beta Kappa honoree.
She currently resides in Minneapolis, Minn., and is employed at HOME Line, a nonprofit corporation that specializes in rental and tenant legal issues.
