Events throughout October are being held to commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Advocacy Center of Winona (ACW) and the Winona County Primary Prevention Project (PPP) are raising awareness of the impacts of domestic violence in our community.
The month will kick off with a masquerade ball at the Winona County History Center on October 1, starting at 6 p.m. The annual event has been a staple of the agency’s fundraising efforts for decades. The event will feature live music at the History Center by the R.E.A.L Jazz Trio, followed by a concert at No Name Bar featuring Dead Larry. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at www.advocacywinona.org/masquerade-ball/.
A powerful visual display will be touring Winona. The Clothesline Project honors individuals who were killed due to intimate partner homicide in the state of Minnesota from October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022. The Clothesline Project documents every person killed by a current or former intimate partner, those who were bystanders or attempted to intervene, and victims of stalking. The purple T-shirts will be on display at the Winona County Historical Society, Winona Health, St. Mary’s University, Minnesota State College Southeast, Winona Senior High, Winona State University, and Cotter.
On October 12, an event for landlords will discuss questions about tenants who are victims of sexual and domestic violence, such as, “When can a tenant break a lease, due to fear of violence?” and, “Is a landlord responsible for changing the locks if a tenant is a victim of domestic violence?” The event will be held at Sobieski Lodge at 12 p.m. Lunch will be provided, if you register in advance at www.advocacywinona.org/landlord-form/.
Island City Brewing Company is hosting a purple hair-dying event on October 17. Temporary dye is available from 4-7 p.m. Stand with victims of domestic violence by wearing purple and dying your hair. All family members are welcome.
If you or another person has experienced domestic or sexual violence and would like to talk to a confidential advocate, call 507-452-4453. An advocate is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays.
