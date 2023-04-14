The Otto Bremer Trust (OBT) awarded $17,933,712 in grants and program-related investments in February and March 2023, including nearly $145,000 in funding for three Winona area organizations.
In this recent round of funding from OBT, Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona received $50,000 to provide basic needs and support for low-income students pursuing post-secondary education in southeastern Minnesota. Project FINE, Inc., also based in Winona, received $54,950 for general operations to provide services, educational programs, and assistance for new Americans. In addition, Winona Volunteer Services, Inc. was awarded $40,000 for general operations to provide basic needs to individuals in Winona County.
“OBT investments help meet basic needs, create economic opportunities, and fund programs and services that support health and wellness,” said Charlotte S. Johnson, co-CEO and trustee of OBT. “We’re pleased to assist the many organizations across the four-state region engaged in this important work.”
The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minn. Created in 1944 by business and community leader Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $1 billion in people, places, and opportunities in its region. Visit ottobremer.org.
