The CDC has expanded eligibility for an additional booster dose for certain individuals who may be at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19. Boosters are safe, and people over the age of 50 can now get an additional booster four months after their prior dose to increase their protection. This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19.
In compliance with these sources, Winona Health will begin offering second dose booster vaccinations on Friday, April 1, to those who meet the criteria. The following groups should get a second booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months after their prior Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine:
•People 65 years and older
•Residents in long-term care residences
•People ages 50 through 65 with underlying medical conditions.
Please note:
•Boosters can only be given to those who received Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna as their primary series.
•Boosters cannot be given to anyone under the age of 12.
•When coming for the booster, please bring your COVID-19 vaccination card.
•A 15-minute observation period will be required for anyone who has had a previous reaction to a COVID-19 Vaccine dose.
•Bring an insurance card if available.
•Wear clothing that allows for quickly exposing the upper arm.
COVID-19 vaccinations are provided at Winona Health on the first floor of the Winona Clinic, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona on a walk-in basis, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please check in at Urgent Care.
COVID-19 vaccine is also available at Winona Health’s Rushford Clinic, 109 West Jessie Street in Rushford, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-in vaccination is available but appointments are preferred to reduce wait time.
Those who have questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine and getting tested for COVID-19 can find more information at www.winonhealth.org.
