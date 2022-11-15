Winona Health invites all men age 21 and older to a relaxing and casual men’s health event. “A Drink with the Docs” is on Monday, November 28, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Bub’s Brewing Company lower level Party Room at 65 East Fourth Street in Winona.
Drs. Matthew Broghammer, Adam Fletcher, and Colin Kennedy, along with Physician Assistant Garrett Fooshee and Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Collin Coffield, will share helpful information, answer your questions, and share answers to some of the questions they hear from men every day.
Men are encouraged to bring their buddies and their questions about health. Attendees can kick back and enjoy complimentary appetizers, root beer, and other soft drinks as they get answers to questions. Other beverages available for purchase.
This event is free and open to men ages 21 and older. To help organizers plan for refreshments, reserve your seat, and submit a question online at winonahealth.org/men or by calling 507-474-3167.
