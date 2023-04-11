Connecting Caregivers, an event for the caregiver in all of us, will be on Saturday, April 22, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Winona Senior High School, 901 Gilmore Avenue, in Winona.
Sponsored by Winona Health and the Winona Health Foundation, Connecting Caregivers is free and open to everyone. The event is designed to connect and empower community members with resources, information, caregiving ideas, and inspiration to support caregiving in its broadest sense.
Connecting Caregivers will be an open-house format, featuring 30-minute breakout sessions. Throughout the morning, representatives from community organizations that provide resources and support will be on hand to share information and answer questions. This includes tools and resources related to caregiving, mental health, finances, food security, health, wellness, self-care, and more.
Connecting Caregivers Breakout Sessions
Family Meals, Anytime, Anyplace, by Theresa Hoyles, R.D., CDCES (9 a.m.)
Busy days may make family meals difficult. Theresa offers helpful tips for easy and nutritious meals. She’ll also share inspiring news about the mental and emotional benefits of family meals, whatever family means to you. Attendees may enter a drawing for one of 50 meal kits.
Behavioral Modifications, by Kattie Tibbs, LPCC (10 a.m.)
Kattie leads a behavior modification activity to demonstrate the challenge of making changes and the importance of vulnerability and mental health.
More Than a Diagnosis, by Mikaela Mohr, Miss Winona (11 a.m.)
Mikaela transitioned into a caregiver role at an early age when her mother was diagnosed with cancer. She shares her experience and insight on how a serious illness is always “More Than a Diagnosis.”
Mindfulness, Movement, and Space Therapy, by Johanna Frisch (9, 10, and 11 a.m.)
Caregivers often experience limited time, energy, and space when it comes to their own self-care. Johanna will highlight ways caregivers can adopt staycation sensibilities to offer ongoing moments of connection, calmness, comfort, and well-being.
Whatever form caregiving may take, even if it’s being more mindful of the importance of self-care, this event will provide something of interest.
For more information about Connecting Caregivers, visit winonahealth.org/connecting, or call 507-474-3167.
