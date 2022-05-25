The CDC has approved a COVID-19 booster dose for children ages 5-11 and it is currently recommended for ages 12 and older.
Infections are again on the rise, and being up to date on vaccination can play a role in preventing serious illness and disease transmission.
To note:
Boosters can only be given to those who received Pfizer BioNTech as their primary series.
It must be at least five months since the child’s second dose of Pfizer vaccine.
When coming for the booster, please bring your child’s COVID-19 vaccination card.
A 15-minute observation period will be required for anyone receiving a first dose of the vaccine or who has had a previous reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Bring an insurance card if available.
Wear clothing that allows for quickly exposing the upper arm.
COVID-19 vaccinations are provided at Winona Health on the second floor of the Winona Clinic, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona, on a walk-in basis Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Throughout road construction, the road to Winona Health off Highway 61 next to the Winona Family Y will always be open.
COVID-19 vaccine is also available at Winona Health’s Rushford Clinic, 109 West Jessie Street in Rushford, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-in vaccination is available but appointments are preferred to reduce wait time.
Those who have questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine and getting tested for COVID-19 at Winona Health, can find more information at www.winonhealth.org or call the Winona Health COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-457-7619.
