COVID-19 testing details: All outpatient COVID-19 testing will be done in the Parkview Office Building from 7 a.m. until noon unless during a provider visit. The testing site is on the first floor of the Parkview Office Building, 825 Mankato Avenue on the Winona Health campus.
Vaccination details: Winona Health’s walk-in vaccination clinic is open for COVID-19 and flu vaccinations on Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The vaccination clinic is on the first floor of the Parkview Office Building, 825 Mankato Avenue on the Winona Health campus. Those interested in receiving their first dose, those needing a second dose and those wishing to receive a booster dose who meet the current criteria are welcome at the vaccination clinic.
It’s important to bring your vaccination card when coming for a second or third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. A 15-minute observation period is required after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Bring an insurance card if available. Wear clothing that allows for quickly exposing the upper arm.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is also available at Winona Health’s Rushford Clinic, 109 W. Jessie St. in Rushford, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-in vaccination is available at Rushford Clinic, but appointments are preferred to reduce wait time.
For the most current information about testing and vaccination at Winona Health, check www.winonhealth.org or follow Winona Health on Facebook.
