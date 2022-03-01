Beginning Monday, March 7, Winona Health’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing location and hours will be as follows.
COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing will be available on a walk-in basis, currently with same-day results at Winona Health Urgent Care. Options include:
- Nurse only visit: If no symptoms or mild symptoms. This testing is no charge, but bring insurance information if available.
- Urgent Care provider visit: If feeling ill and would like medical advice or treatment options. Bring insurance information if available. Billed as an Urgent Care visit.
Winona Health Urgent Care is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the first floor of the clinic at Winona Health clinic, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona.
COVID-19 vaccination
Winona Health’s walk-in vaccination clinic for COVID-19 will be in the Infusion Services area on the first floor of the clinic at Winona Health. Hours for walk-in vaccination are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., check in at the Urgent Care desk.
- Those interested in receiving their first dose, those needing a second dose and those wishing to receive a booster dose who meet the current criteria are welcome. It’s important to bring your vaccination card when coming for a second or third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. A 15-minute observation period is required after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Bring an insurance card if available. Wear clothing that allows for quickly exposing the upper arm.
Those who have questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine and getting tested for COVID-19, can find more information including answers to frequently asked questions on www.winonhealth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.