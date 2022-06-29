The CDC has approved a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months through 4 years.
Parents and caregivers can now get their children 6 months through 4 years of age vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines to better protect them from COVID-19. The CDC recommends that all children, including children who have already had COVID-19, get vaccinated. Winona Health beganproviding Pfizer vaccination for this age group Thursday, June 23.
COVID-19 vaccinations are provided on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Winona Health. Check-in is on the second floor of the Winona Clinic, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona. Children in this age group will receive their vaccination in the pediatric department.
The walk-in vaccination clinic is also available for anyone seeking their first vaccine or their booster dose.
Throughout road construction, the road to Winona Health off Highway 61 next to the Winona Family YMCA will always be open.
Those who have questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine and getting tested for COVID-19 at Winona Health, can find more information at www.winonhealth.org or call the Winona Health COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-457-7619.
