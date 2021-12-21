Friday, December 24:
- Urgent Care 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Winona Clinic 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Winona Clinic Pharmacy 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Outpatient laboratory 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Rushford Clinic 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Winona Home Medical 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Spa at Winona Health 9 a.m. to noon
- COVID-19 testing in the Parkview Office Building 7 a.m. to noon
- COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in the Parkview Office Building 8 a.m. to noon
- Main Street Clinic: closed
Saturday, December 25:
- All clinic locations, outpatient and retail services: closed
- Emergency Department and hospital: always open
Friday, December 31:
- Urgent Care 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Winona Clinic 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Outpatient laboratory 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Winona Clinic Pharmacy 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Winona Home Medical 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Spa at Winona Health 9 a.m. to noon
- COVID-19 Testing in the Parkview Office Building 7 a.m. to noon
- COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in the Parkview Office Building 8 a.m. to noon
- Main Street Clinic: closed
Saturday, January 1:
- All clinic locations, outpatient and retail services: closed
- Emergency Department and hospital: always open
During open hours, Urgent Care approximate wait times are posted online at www.winonahealth.org/uc.
Winona Health’s Emergency Department at 855 Mankato Avenue is always open.
For information about Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org or call 507-454-3650.
