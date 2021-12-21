Friday, December 24:

  • Urgent Care 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Winona Clinic 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Winona Clinic Pharmacy 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Outpatient laboratory 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Rushford Clinic 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Winona Home Medical 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • The Spa at Winona Health 9 a.m. to noon
  • COVID-19 testing in the Parkview Office Building 7 a.m. to noon
  • COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in the Parkview Office Building 8 a.m. to noon
  • Main Street Clinic: closed

Saturday, December 25:

  • All clinic locations, outpatient and retail services: closed
  • Emergency Department and hospital: always open

Friday, December 31:

  • Urgent Care 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Winona Clinic 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Outpatient laboratory 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Winona Clinic Pharmacy 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Winona Home Medical 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Spa at Winona Health 9 a.m. to noon
  • COVID-19 Testing in the Parkview Office Building 7 a.m. to noon
  • COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in the Parkview Office Building 8 a.m. to noon
  • Main Street Clinic: closed

Saturday, January 1:

  • All clinic locations, outpatient and retail services: closed
  • Emergency Department and hospital: always open

During open hours, Urgent Care approximate wait times are posted online at www.winonahealth.org/uc.

Winona Health’s Emergency Department at 855 Mankato Avenue is always open.

For information about Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org or call 507-454-3650.