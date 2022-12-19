Winona Health will observe the following holiday hours:

Saturday, December 24:

· Urgent Care: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Winona Clinic Pharmacy: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

· Other clinic locations, outpatient, and retail services: Closed

· Emergency department and hospital: Always open

Sunday, December 25:

· All clinic locations, outpatient, and retail services: Closed

· Emergency department and hospital: Always open

Monday, December 26

· Main Street Clinic: Closed

· Rushford Clinic: Closed

Saturday, December 31:

· Urgent Care: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Winona Clinic Pharmacy: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

· Other clinic locations, outpatient, and retail services: Closed

· Emergency department and hospital: Always open

Sunday, January 1:

· All clinic locations, outpatient, and retail services: Closed

· Emergency department and hospital: Always open

During open hours, urgent care approximate wait times are posted online at www.winonahealth.org/uc.

Winona Health’s emergency department at 855 Mankato Avenue is always open.

For information about Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org, or call 507-454-3650.